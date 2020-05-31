San Juan - Concepcion "Chon" Aceves, 98, went home to our Lord Friday, May 29, 2020, in San Juan.Mr. Aceves was born and lived in San Juan all of his life. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during World War II, and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan.He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Manuela Aceves; a son, Jesus Aceves; his parents, Jesus Aceves and San Juanita Limas; and three sisters, Carmen Gomez, Elidora Aceves and Josefina Escobedo.Mr. Aceves is survived by three daughters, Alicia (Romeo) Jimenez, Maria Elena (Fernando) Santillan, both of San Juan, Carmen (Jose) Pedraza of Edinburg; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Maria Luisa Aceves.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today, May 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at San Juan Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by VFW post 7473 of Elsa.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.