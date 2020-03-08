The Monitor Obituaries
Concepcion Cordova Obituary
Mission - Concepcion (Connie or Concha) Cordova, age 96, passed away at McAllen Medical Hospital in McAllen, TX on Friday, March 6th, 2020.

Connie was born on July 7th, 1923 in Rio Hondo, TX to Manuel Flores and Teodora Herrera. Connie was the eldest of 6 siblings. She grew up in Weslaco, TX where she met and married her husband, Jose Rene Cordova Sr. in 1938. Connie and Rene had four children; Jose Rene, Roberto, Rodolfo, and Belinda. She was devoted to her family.

Connie was a devoted and loving mother. She was very proud of her family and enjoyed being a grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and also her 22 great-grandchildren. Connie loved holidays and family get-togethers; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Connie was central to the lives of all of her family; She united them.

Connie was a fun loving and charismatic person who was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. Her memory will always be with her family, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Connie is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Rene Cordova Sr. and a son, Jose Rene Cordova Jr. She is survived by her three children, Roberto A. Cordova (Margarita), Rodolfo Cordova (Esther) and Belinda Cordova (Hugo Dominguez). She is also survived by her many grand and great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather at Kreidler Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 10th for Visitation (9am-10am) and Funeral Service (10am-11am). Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 8, 2020
