Austin, Texas - Concepcion G. Zamora, age 82, passed away on April 5, 2020 in Austin, Tx. She was born September 10, 1937 in San Manuel, Texas to Guadalupe and Rosa (Anzaldua) Garcia. She married Rene Oscar Zamora in San Manuel, Texas June 1, 1960. They had three children and lived in Edinburg, Texas until they moved to Austin, Tx in 2011 to be close to their children. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Delia Garcia Campbell, brother Guadalupe Garcia, and brother Rodolfo Garcia. She is survived by her daughter Velma Canales and husband Joe Canales, daughter Norma Jean (Jeanie) Casper, son Rene Omar Zamora and wife Kimberly Zamora, granddaughter Andrea Monique Pena, granddaughter Kristina Coco Zamora, grandson Brandon Kyle Casper, and great granddaughter Zoe Rene Polk, sister Elma Rodriguez, sister Nina Garrett, and brother Oscar Garcia. Services will be held in Edinburg, Texas and notice will be shared once current circumstances permit.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2020.
