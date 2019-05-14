Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Concepcion Garza Obituary
Pharr - Concepcion Garza, 92, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at her residence in Pharr.

Born in Sebastian, Texas, Mrs. Garza had lived in Pharr most of her life and was a member of St. Jude's Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Garza; a son, Ricardo Garza; three brothers, Heriberto Cantu, Agustin Cantu, Seferino Cantu; and a sister, Isidra Cantu.

Concepcion is survived by two sons, Oscar (Araceli) Cantu of Alton, Mario (Erasmo Trevino) Garza of Pharr; four daughters, Abigail (+Jacinto) Arizmendez, Sara (Antonio) Sanchez, Celia (Lucio) Gaitan, all of Pharr, Margie (Hector) Gonzalez of Mission; a daughter in law, Janie Garza of Pharr; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Agapito Cantu of San Juan; and two sisters, Teresa Cantu, Dominga Rangel, both of Pharr.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, May 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on May 14, 2019
