Conrado Peña

McAllen - Conrado Pena, 70, entered eternal rest on July 8, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.



He is survived by his loving wife Dora Pena; his children Melissa Pena-Velasco(Frank J.) and Conrado Pena Jr.(Mayela); his grandchildren Frank D., Conrad J., Paul, Zoe, Rad Lee, Paige, Manuel and Ezra.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel, Chapel of Serenity in Mission from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McAllen. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.



