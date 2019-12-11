|
|
Edinburg - Consuelo A. Cantu, 87, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.
Consuelo lived in Edinburg most of her life and was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Leonarda Badillo; and a son in law, Israel Rivera Jr.
Mrs. Cantu is survived by her husband, married for 56 years, Ruperto C. Cantu of Edinburg; three children, Orlando Cantu of Edinburg, Norma Cantu Rivera and Ruperto Cantu Jr., both of Mission; five grandchildren, Israel Rivera III, Eduardo Cantu, Victoria Renee Rivera, Omar Cantu, Konnie Cantu; two brothers, Francisco Arce and Fernando Arce, both of Edinburg; and two sisters, Beatrice Palomo of Edinburg, Guadalupe Gonzalez of Bakersfield, CA.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019