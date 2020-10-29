Edinburg - Consuelo "Cora" Alonzo, 94, a decendant of both original Spanish settlers to the region and local indigenous communities, was born in Kingsville, Texas on a Sunday, January 24, 1926 to migrant farm workers Timoteo Cantu and Santos Perez Garcia. She entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her residence in Edinburg. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Antonio R. Alonzo Jr., son; Abel Jaime Alonzo and brothers; Manuel Cantu, Roberto Cantu, Baldemar Cantu and Erasmo Cantu.She is survived by her son; Armando C. (Angelita Garcia) Alonzo of Bryan, TX, daughter; Elizabeth A. (Ralph) Haskins of McAllen, TX., siblings; Daniel Cantu of Sanger, CA, Carmen Borgas of Vista, CA, Celia Herrera of Edinburg, TX and Arturo (Elizabeth) Alonzo of McAllen, TX. Also surviving are her 8 - grandchildren, 5 - great-grandchildren and 4 - great-great grandchildren.She was a migrant farm worker, housewife, small business owner and a service employee at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. She devoted her life to serve others and was a very humble and virtuous woman. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all those whose lives she touched.Her family will receive friends today, Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic burial will follow to Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.