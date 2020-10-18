McAllen - Consuelo B. Gonzalez, 91, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her residence in McAllen surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Concepcion, Texas, Mrs. Gonzalez lived in McAllen for most of her life.Consuelo was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and sister in law. Before her husband's passing in 2006, her joy centered around spending time with the love of her life, Alvaro Gonzalez, and visiting with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Consuelo was a Eucharistic Minister alongside her husband for many years at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and she was also an active member of the OLPH Ladies Club. Her children take great comfort in knowing that she will now be reunited with her loving husband in the kingdom of our Lord Jesus Christ. Consuelo's children are eternally indebted to Consuelo's two gracious health care providers, Lupita Garrido and Marta Carrillo who provided constant love and companionship for Consuelo in her later years.Consuelo is preceded in death by her husband, Alvaro Gonzalez; a granddaughter, Ann-Marie Landa; her parents, Matilde Benavides, and Matilde Salas Benavides; and siblings, Juan Jose Benavides, Herminia Saenz, Florencio Benavides, and Raul Benavides. Mrs. Gonzalez is survived by five children, Alvaro Raul "Roy" (Frankie) Gonzalez of Concepcion, Texas, Maria Araceli "Sally" (George Luis) Trevino of McAllen, Velma Linda (Juan) Landa of Richmond, Texas, Martha Alicia (Omar) Cantu of Edinburg, Maribel (Norberto) Cardenas of McAllen; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Crisoforo Benavides of Concepcion, Texas.Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family has decided to host all events virtually in place of large gatherings. This allows friends and family to join us without putting themselves and others at risk of contracting COVID-19. Private services for immediate family will be held Monday and Tuesday at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Contact the funeral home for Zoom link details.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Ladies Club, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 2209 Kendlewood Avenue McAllen, Texas, 78501, in memory of Consuelo B. Gonzalez. Attn: Gracie Limon.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.