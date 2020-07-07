Pharr - Consuelo E. Garcia, 93, entered eternal rest Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.Born in Alamo, Consuelo had lived in Pharr most of her life.She is preceded in death by her husband, Ricardo Garcia Sr.; and a grandson, Brandon Lee Garcia.Consuelo is survived by four sons, Ricardo Garcia Jr., Jaime Eduardo Garcia, Jose Luis Garcia, Ricardo Rivera; two daughters, Rosalinda Burns and Maribel Fuentes; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ildefonso Escobedo, Julio Escobedo, Arturo Escobedo; and six sisters, Josefina Noyola, Antonia Medrano, Elvia Rojas, Maria De Los Angeles Zavala, Concepcion Rodriguez, and Isidra Gomez.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, July 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.