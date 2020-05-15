Mission - Our beloved, Consuelo "Chelo" Gonzalez, went to be with the Lord peacefully in her sleep on May 12, 2020 at the age of 93. She was a lifelong lover of family, friends, and all things nature. Chelo had an inquisitive mind and was always learning new things. She was a pillar of strength to all those around her during her time on this earth.To say she was a people lover is an understatement. She never met a stranger and was the first to lend a helping hand to those in need. She had a way of making everyone feel welcome in her home. Many came to know her because of her kindness and are better because of it.Chelo loved her husband and her children dearly and despite having a large family, she always made time for all. She worked tirelessly to ensure that her family was cared for. She loved to spend time outside, with her plants, where her heart was at peace with God.She was a woman of great faith and many came to know the love of God through her kind acts and selfless life. If the amount of love in one's heart would determine the years of their life here on earth, she would have lived forever. Her life exemplified the virtuous woman in proverbs...Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and praises her: "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." (Proverbs 31:25-29)Chelo was preceded in death by her husband Jose Angel. She is survived by her sister Esperanza Montalvo, her children: Lydia Prieto, Gloria Gonzalez, Irene Abbott, Sylvia (Richard) Pinon, Delia (Javier) Garcia, Dalia (Jose) Garcia, Joe (Virginia) Gonzalez, Hilda (Eddie) Martinez, Kike (Rita) Gonzalez, Raul Gonzalez, 19 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.Public viewing will be on Friday, May 15, from 1pm-6pm at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 16, at 10am at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission.Special thanks to all who helped care for her, especially Nina Zambrano for her companionship and support. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.