Edinburg/Pharr - Consuelo Gonzalez received her wings and went to walk with the angels in the presence of God on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born November 16, 1946, to Guadalupe and Amalia Rocha.



Chelo was a loving mother, thoughtful grandmother, comforting sister, sweet sister-in-law and affectionate aunt who enjoyed socializing at family gatherings, bingo nights, and above all spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Nabor Gonzalez.



Left to cherish her memory are her children: David Gonzalez (Beatriz), Diana Trevino, and Lupita Ortiz (Manuel); her much-loved grandchildren (who called her "Wiwa") David Jr., Eddie, Benji, Priscilla, Jerry, and Becky; eight siblings and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Sunday, August 9 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm at Aurora Funeral Home-Sam Houston in Pharr. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, August 10, at St. Jude's Catholic Church at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



The Gonzalez family sincerely thank each of you for your prayers and condolences for their special angel. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr



