Mission - Consuelo "Chelo" R. Martinez, age 80, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her residence in Mission.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Mission and a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by sons, Carlos, Rogelio & Charlie Martinez.
She is survived by her husband, Emilio Martinez, Jr. of Mission, daughters, Gloria Martinez of Grand Prairie, Norma (Jesse) Luna of Edinburg, Pamela Martinez of Mission and Connie (Eddie) Alaniz of San Antonio, sons, Humberto (Rachel) Martinez of Mission, Emilio (Rachel) Martinez, III and Javier Martinez both of Grand Prairie, She is also survived by 5 sisters, 4 brothers, 15 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
As per her wishes she will be cremated and interment will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 21, 2019