HARLINGEN - Corina Serna Solis, 90, passed away Monday in Olmito following a lengthy illness. A lifelong educator and resident of Harlingen, Mrs. Solis was born in San Juan, Texas, on December 19, 1928. Her parents, Antonio Serna and Susana Rodriguez Serna, instilled in their five children a passion for education, and encouraged her to pursue a college degree at a time when women, particularly Hispanic women, rarely left their homes and families for an education.



After graduating from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School, Mrs. Solis and her sister, Noemi, enrolled at Southwest Texas State Teachers College, now known as Texas State University, in San Marcos. She graduated with a degree in home economics and began her long teaching career soon after. Her first job was as a home economics teacher at Port Isabel High School. She also taught at a PSJA elementary school, Mission High School, Rio Grande City High School and Crockett Elementary School in Harlingen. In 1967, she went to Harlingen High School to teach home economics until her retirement in 1989.



A blind date led to her meeting the love of her life, Leopoldo Solis Jr. The couple married in 1956 and moved to Denton to enable him to complete his college degree.



Following retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling throughout the country in an RV. Retirement also gave her the opportunity to become a full-time grandmother to her four granddaughters. Many days were spent in Austin and Minneapolis cheering at soccer games, preparing her famous enchiladas and delicious deserts and attending graduations. She also enjoyed cheering on her Harlingen High School football team as well as traveling to most University of North Texas football games.



She was a member of El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for many years.



Mrs. Solis is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Susana Serna; her brother, Arnoldo Serna; and her sister, Noemi Soriente. She is survived by her husband, Leopoldo Solis Jr. of Harlingen; her son, Lee Solis (Olivia) of Austin; her daughter, Virginia Zuiker (Mark) of Minneapolis; her granddaughters, Laura Solis Zambrano (Michael) of Austin; Christina Solis Camacho (Alex) of The Colony; Caroline Solis (Jeffrey Stein) of Washington, D.C.; and Eryn Zuiker of Minneapolis; and five great- grandchildren, Gabriel, Daniel and Samuel Zambrano and Liliana and Christian Solis Camacho.



She is also survived by her sister, Ofelia Gomez; brother, Neftali Serna (Becky); and uncle, Joe Rodriguez.



There will be a prayer service on Friday at 7 p.m. at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen. Funeral services will be at El Buen Samaritano United Methodist Church in Harlingen at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria at 11 a.m.



Pallbearers are Alex Camacho, Ronnie Diaz, Rudy Diaz, Ronnie Rodriguez, Jeffrey Stein and Michael Zambrano.



Memorial contributions may be made to Amigos Del Valle, Inc., 4138 W Crosspoint Edinburg, TX 78539, and the San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 3649 Leopard St. Ste. 403 Corpus Christi, TX 78408. Published in The Monitor on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary