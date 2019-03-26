Edinburg - Corranda Marie Garza, 53, went home to our Lord Sunday, March 24, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center.



Born in Dallas, Mrs. Garza had lived in Edinburg most of her life. Her kids would call her "momma", she loved her family deeply and they were her main priority. She was so proud of Bubba, Sissy, Pooky, and Nana, Connie always said they were the most beautiful children in the world. Ramon, her "Gordo" was her life, and everything she did was to care and love him.



Connie served as the secretary for St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. She loved her community and always gave her time to serve in the different projects of the church.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose Leandro and Marie A. Cortes; and a brother, Jose Leandro Cortez Jr.



Mrs. Garza is survived by her loving husband, Ramon Garza; a son, Ramon R. (Maria Cruz) Garza; three daughters, Krystal Marie Garza, Tabatha Ann (Angel) Garza Gonzalez, Ashley Rae Garza; a granddaughter, Brianna Marie Garza, all of Edinburg; three siblings, Abelina Cortez of Pharr, Virginia Hale of Grand Saline, TX, and Henry Anglin of De Kalb, TX.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, March 26, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 26, 2019