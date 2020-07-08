McAllen, Texas - Cosme Adolfo Muniz, Jr., 71, passed away on July 6, 2020 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen. As a law enforcement officer, he worked with Pharr Police Department, McAllen Police Department, as well as Hidalgo County Sheriff Department. After his retirement he opened a security and investigation company named Muniz Security INC. When he wasn't working, he could always be found on his ranch; he loved his ranch, hunting, his guns, his animals, and his trucks. He will always be remembered for his favorite saying "I love all my children, from the oldest Cosme to the youngest, Calixtro."He was preceded in death by his parents Cosme Adolfo and Paz Muniz Sr.Cosme is survived by children Cosme Adolfo (Graciela) Muniz III, Carlos Antonio Muniz, Cesar A. (Monica) Mendoza, Liliana Y. Muniz, Gilberto A. Muniz, Cesar Muniz, Eric Muniz, Calixtro Muniz; grandchildren Alisha (Antonio) Vega, Arnoldo Pena Jr., Melissa Pena, Cesar Mendoza Jr, Camila Mendoza, Jose F. Vasquez, Jr., Jaxon William Muniz; greatgrandchildren Jayden A. Vega and Jordan A. Vega. He is also survived by his ex wife Leticia (Rey Farias) Muniz.Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 5-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Due to COVID-19 precautions, a limited number of visitors will be allowed, please feel free to contact the family separately with your condolences. A blessing will be held tomorrow, July 9, 2020 at 8:30am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Entombment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.