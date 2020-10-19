La Blanca - Cosme Velasquez, age 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at his home in La Blanca, Texas, surrounded by his family. He was born September 27, 1928 in Combes, Texas to Nicolas and Juanita Velasquez.



He is survived by his children; Hermelinda Vargas (Ezequiel), Diana Velasquez, Alice Velasquez and Cosme Velasquez, Jr.; and 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Cosme was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita and his sons, Jose and Antonio.



A private Funeral Service will be held on October 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at La Blanca Funeral Home. Burial will follow immediately after at La Blanca Cemetery.



