McAllen - We honor Corporal Jose Luis "Speedy" Espericueta Jr., for making the ultimate sacrifice while performing his duty to serve and protect, and died a hero. Speedy's end of watch was on Thursday, June 20, 2019. His loss will be felt beyond his family and friends. Speedy was an 18-year law enforcement veteran, most of which were served with the City of Mission Police Department. His most notable professional accomplishments included rescuing an elderly man from a burning house, saving two young children who were locked in a car, apprehending multiple armed suspects in a home invasion incident, and for appearing on A&E's Live PD, and National Geographic's Border Wars. He was certified as a Master Peace Officer, Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspector, and Crash Reconstructionist. He also received several accolades during his service with the City of San Benito Police Department, including, being recognized as Police Officer of the Year for his unselfish dedication and service in December 2004, and in September 2005 he was honored for his outstanding performance by accounting for 668 arrests and 2008 citations.



His family and friends will remember him for having a sarcastic sense humor, being an avid BBQer who greatly enjoyed a cold Miller Light beer, a loyal diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and his great love for his family.



He is survived by his lifelong high school sweetheart and wife of 21-years Roberta "Bobbie" De Leon Espericueta and their two children 19-year-old Brianna and 13-year-old Joaquin; his mother Santy McAllen-Gonzalez; his dad, Joe Gonzalez; father, Jose Luis Espericueta Sr.; two brothers Isaac Gonzalez and Danny Gonzalez.



Friends, family, and community members are invited to honor and celebrate the life of this heroic officer.



Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Palm Valley Church, 1720 East Griffin Pkwy Mission, Tx 78572. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Palm Valley Church in Mission.



Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary