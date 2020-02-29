|
|
McAllen, TX - Crescencio Aaron Ascencio, 49, of Edinburg, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 31 in McAllen.
Known as Aaron to his family and friends, he was born in McAllen to Jose Carlos and Adalia Ascencio.
Aaron was a U.S. Navy veteran and worked as a certified nursing assistant before switching careers to work in the restaurant service industry.
He is survived by his daughters Bridget and Danielle, of Hutto; son Matthew of Okinawa, Japan: sisters Veronica Chappelle of Fayetteville, N.C.; Graciela of Edinburg, Tamar Saenz of Benavides; brother Gabriel of Edinburg, one grandson; 12 nieces and nephews and many other beloved relatives.
The family asks that friends make memorial contributions to the Temple Emanuel Mitzvah Fund, 4300 N. C Street, McAllen, Texas 78504.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 29, 2020