San Juan - Crisofora Sanchez, 88, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, March 18, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at San Juan Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 17, 2019