Mission - Cristina Carrera, 50, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.She is preceded in death by her dad, Francisco Mariscal.Cristina is survived by her husband, Ernesto Moya; her son, David Lee Carrera; two daughters, Lexandria Moya and Brianna Moya; four siblings, Mario Garza, Olga Villarreal, Irene Garza, Leonor Lopez; her mother, Amadora Mariscal.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. rosary on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.