McAllen - Cristina Gutierrez entered into eternal life peacefully at her home on July 26, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born in Monterrey, N.L.,Mexico, to Adela and Jose Natividad de la Garza on November 8, 1922.
Cristina was happily married for 75 years to the love of her life.A loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a caring sister to her siblings, Cristina loved the Lord and was devoted to the Holy Family .
She is survived by one sister, 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Cristina is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son and 10 siblings.
Burial services are as followed : A rosary at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in McAllen on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 a.m., The rosary will be followed by a mass at 10:30 a.m. and burial will follow after the mass at Roselawn Cemetery in McAllen, Texas.
Pallbearers are Justin M Jarzombek, Taylor Jarzombek, Amber Dreyer, Justin Guerra, Jessica Dreyer, and Sebastian Cano.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests an offering of a mass and/or prayers for the repose of her soul. All funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on July 31, 2019