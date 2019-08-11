|
Alamo - Mayor Cruz Alaniz, 87, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.
Born in Alamo, he lived there all of his life. He was the first Hispanic Mayor for the City of Alamo.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Celia Alaniz; two sons, Hugo Alaniz and Orlando Alaniz; his parents, Martiniano and Manuela Alaniz; two brothers, Inocencio Alaniz, Rafael Alaniz; three sisters, Andrea De La Cruz, Herminia Gomez and Esperanza Alaniz.
Mr. Alaniz is survived by his three daughters, Margot (Ruben) Martinez of San Juan, Dalia Alaniz of Maryland, Sonia McMasters of Round Rock, TX; two daughters in law, Anna Alaniz of Weslaco, Yolanda Rangel of Grand Prairie, TX; three brothers, Rogelio Alaniz of Alamo, Antonio Alaniz of San Juan, Martiniano Alaniz, Jr., of Edinburg; three sisters, Elvira Alvarez of Corpus Christi, TX, Virginia Delgadillo of San Juan, Rosa Jimenez of California; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, August 12, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2019