Pharr - Cruz E. Hernandez, 78, entered eternal rest on August 17, 2020.He was a loving, caring & hardworking man who devoted his life to his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and worked for the PSJA ISD as a crossing guard for 9yrs. Cruz will be greatly missed by his dear family & friends.Mr. Hernandez is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ofelia; his children, Delia Hernandez and Cruz Hernandez Jr. both of Pharr, Erika (David) Zapata of Utah, Patricia (Alfredo) Guerrero of Edinburg & Raul (Sylvia) Hernandez of San Juan; five beloved grandchildren; three brothers, Carlos Hernandez of Ontario, OR, Gerardo Hernandez of Wilder, ID, Damian Guevara of Pharr, TX.; numerous nieces & nephews, in-laws, and cousins.A memorial service will be held at a later time. Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.