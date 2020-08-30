1/1
Cruz E. Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cruz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pharr - Cruz E. Hernandez, 78, entered eternal rest on August 17, 2020.

He was a loving, caring & hardworking man who devoted his life to his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and worked for the PSJA ISD as a crossing guard for 9yrs. Cruz will be greatly missed by his dear family & friends.

Mr. Hernandez is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ofelia; his children, Delia Hernandez and Cruz Hernandez Jr. both of Pharr, Erika (David) Zapata of Utah, Patricia (Alfredo) Guerrero of Edinburg & Raul (Sylvia) Hernandez of San Juan; five beloved grandchildren; three brothers, Carlos Hernandez of Ontario, OR, Gerardo Hernandez of Wilder, ID, Damian Guevara of Pharr, TX.; numerous nieces & nephews, in-laws, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved