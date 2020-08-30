1/1
Cruz E. Hernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cruz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pharr - Cruz E. Hernandez, 78, entered eternal rest on August 17, 2020.

He was a loving, caring & hardworking man who devoted his life to his family. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and worked for the PSJA ISD as a crossing guard for 9yrs. Cruz will be greatly missed by his dear family & friends.

Mr. Hernandez is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ofelia; his children, Delia Hernandez and Cruz Hernandez Jr. both of Pharr, Erika (David) Zapata of Utah, Patricia (Alfredo) Guerrero of Edinburg & Raul (Sylvia) Hernandez of San Juan; five beloved grandchildren; three brothers, Carlos Hernandez of Ontario, OR, Gerardo Hernandez of Wilder, ID, Damian Guevara of Pharr, TX.; numerous nieces & nephews, in-laws, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later time. Cremation took place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
My most sincere condolences to the Hernandez Family.
I enjoyed all the conversations I had with Mr. Hernandez. I learned so much from him, while working on our antique cars, and attending many "Car Shows". He was so proud of his Ford Mustang. But what I admired the most from Mr. Hernandez, was how nice and how much love he had for all his family. May You Rest In Peace my friend.
Victor Barragan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved