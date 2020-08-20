Edinburg - Cruz Gonzalez Martinez, 63, entered eternal rest Monday, August 17, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.She is preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Martinez; her mother, Maria L. Castro; her father, Jose Gonzalez; and a sister, Andrea Miranda.Cruz is survived by seven children, Maricela (Javier) Salinas, Roberto (Priscilla) Martinez, Claudia Y. (Jesse) Dugas, Maria (Julio) Garza, Mike Gonzalez, Veronica Pena, and Cecilia Gonzalez; five grandchildren, Isaiah, Karicia, Destiny, Jesse James, and Niah; three brothers, Jose T. Gonzalez, Raul Gonzalez, Joel Gonzalez; and two sisters, Diana Olivarez and Odilia Gonzalez.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.