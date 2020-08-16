1/1
Cruz Huijon Jr.
1960 - 2020
Edinburg - Cruz Huijon of Edinburg died from complications of Covid-19 on August 9, 2020. He was born on August 16, 1960 in Lima, OH. He is survived by sisters Graciela Thomas, Raquel Alaniz, and Cristina Trevino of Edinburg; Maria Macias and Araceli Guevara of Leipsic, OH; and Marisol (Juani) Huijon-Rosillo of Carson City, NV. Another sister, Amparo Briseno of Defiance, OH, passed in 2011.

A 1979 graduate of EHS, Cruz went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in History from Pan American University (now UTRGV), with minors in English and Philosophy. He worked as a teacher in ECISD and elsewhere. He took pride in having a certification to teach in five areas.

Cruz loved animals, family meals and a good belly laugh. He was devoted to his two cats, Sabi and Mama. He donated what he could to animal charities. He loved traveling (with a special fondness for bodies of water like rivers and the seaside), history, philosophy, baseball caps, Whataburgers and watching the sitcoms M*A*S*H and Mom. He also enjoyed listening to 70s/80s rock and classical music. He lived in the Valley all his life.

Cruz struggled with physical and mental health issues over the years, but always remained a kind and sensitive soul, a decent human being who got along with everybody. His family loves and misses him, and hopes that he has found peace. May his soul rise.

Cremation will take place over the course of the day on Sunday, August 16 (Cruz's 60th birthday) at Memorial Cremation Center (208 E Canton Rd) in Edinburg. The family asks that those who wish to honor Cruz please do so by donating to animal charity organizations in his name. We ask as well that you please wear masks and take the pandemic seriously.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 16, 2020
He was a kind and gentle soul. “Rest In Peace” friend, my sincere condolences to his family.
John DeBerry EHS &#8216;79
Friend
August 16, 2020
Wishing you continued adventures.
Richard DeLeon
Classmate
