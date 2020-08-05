1/1
Cruz Rios Fonseca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cruz's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Cruz Rios Fonseca, age, 84, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mission Regional Hospital. She was born on May 3, 1936, in Rio Grande City to Abelino Rios Sr. and Maria Zuniga Rios.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Matilde Fonseca; a baby girl, Alicia Fonseca; a son and his wife, Pedro Sr. (Irene) Fonseca; her parents, Abelino and Maria Rios; 2 siblings, Manuel Rios and Jose "Joe" Rios.

Mrs. Fonseca is survived by 6 children, San Juanita (Edelmiro) Gandaria , Mary (Roque) Ramirez , Alicia (Ernesto) Salinas , Martin (Veronica Rodriguez) Fonseca , Yolanda (Clay) Sanchez and Diana (Gerardo) Garza ; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Rosa (Gonzalo+) Ovalle, Audelia (Marcelo +) Mendoza, Maria (Fermin, Jr.+) Fernandez, Guadalupe (Manuela+) Rios, Juan (Mia+) Rios, Abelino (Debra Olson-Rios) Rios, and Dora (Richard) Medley of Zillah, Washington.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in La Joya. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.

Funeral services are under the direction of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved