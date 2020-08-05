Mission - Cruz Rios Fonseca, age, 84, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Mission Regional Hospital. She was born on May 3, 1936, in Rio Grande City to Abelino Rios Sr. and Maria Zuniga Rios.She is preceded in death by her husband, Matilde Fonseca; a baby girl, Alicia Fonseca; a son and his wife, Pedro Sr. (Irene) Fonseca; her parents, Abelino and Maria Rios; 2 siblings, Manuel Rios and Jose "Joe" Rios.Mrs. Fonseca is survived by 6 children, San Juanita (Edelmiro) Gandaria , Mary (Roque) Ramirez , Alicia (Ernesto) Salinas , Martin (Veronica Rodriguez) Fonseca , Yolanda (Clay) Sanchez and Diana (Gerardo) Garza ; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four siblings, Rosa (Gonzalo+) Ovalle, Audelia (Marcelo +) Mendoza, Maria (Fermin, Jr.+) Fernandez, Guadalupe (Manuela+) Rios, Juan (Mia+) Rios, Abelino (Debra Olson-Rios) Rios, and Dora (Richard) Medley of Zillah, Washington.Visitation will take place on Sunday, August 9, 2020, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. rosary. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in La Joya. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission.Funeral services are under the direction of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.