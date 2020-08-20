Mission, Texas - Born on November 2, 1979, Cynthia Lee Quiroz entered this worldliving life to its fullest. She will always be remembered for her fun loving spirit and selfless love to friends, family and God. Cindy left our world suddenly and tragically for a higher calling on August 16, 2020; a calling she was ready for with open arms.At the young age of 40, she leaves behind many loved family members, including her two most beautiful gifts she gave this world, her daughter's Megan and Samantha. She also leaves her husband Donato "Eddie" Vela and son Danny, parents Juan and Berta Quiroz, sister Cissy Reyna (Anthony, Jacob, Dylan), brother Johnny Quiroz (Evette, Evan, Andrea), In-laws Donato and Rosa Vela, sister in law Rosie Segura (Joe, Diego), sister in law Dalia Proffitt (Casey, Christian, Arnold, Marilyn), and her beloved fur baby Jack. She is preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents Anselmo &Amalia Quiroz, and Guadalupe & Francisca Ramos.In addition to her family, she also leaves behind many, many friends, co-workers, sisters in Christ, and extended family members that she touched and loved with all her heart, and it was clear they dearly loved her back.Cindy loved her family dearly. Family gatherings always brought her true joy, especially around special occasions and holidays. Although she was always late, she was always the life of the party. She most enjoyed the quality time she was able to spend with her two daughters, teaching them about faith, life, and the importance of family.Cindy was raised in San Juan, Tx. She was a 1998 graduate of Pharr San Juan Alamo High School. Her outgoing social nature had her involved in several school activities, including being a proud Bear cheerleader for 3 years. As a young adult while attending school, she found and worked for a company for a few years that she truly connected with and loved, Chick-Fil-A. Loyalty, team work, and a love for God and family is one of the reasons she recently decided to go back to this company a couple of years ago to provide a few hours a week of service. Cindy was always connected to serving others in all ways of life.For her professional life, Cindy received a license in massage therapy. She was always in tune with how your body should feel, and as a therapist and office admin at Advanced Orthopedic Institute for 15 years, her goal and focus was to help people recover from injuries and teach them proper rehab and exercise techniques. These years with AOI naturally led to her a new passion of helping others through exercising and Crossfit.Cindy loved her current job as a fitness coach, building and empowering women through self love and exercise, constantly going above and beyond for them. She loved teaching about nutrition and was passionate and dedicated with exercise and helping others reach their goals. A goal setter herself, she used this as motivation and encouragement for all. She was extremely devoted to these women, the programs, and more importantly opened her heart to many new friends with whom she developed very close personal relationships with. She was not only their fitness coach,but would step up for life and spiritual guidance if need be.With all the work and dedication she had accomplished throughout her life, she also found and accepted peace, healing and unconditional love in her renewed faith of our Lord Jesus Christ. Cindy's love of God was unconditional, and she spread His word to many people freely and openly. She found a home church, The Family Church, that she deeply connected with and became an active, volunteer member. Giving her lifeto Christ emotionally and spiritually was of utmost importance for her, and she taught that love of God to her daughters. She dedicated a lot of time to learning and understanding the Bible, and living a life that she felt God was leading. It gives us peace knowing she made it to paradise with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.Services for Cindy Quiroz will be at Rivera Funeral Home ,1901 Pecan Blvd., on Friday, August 21. Viewing will be open to family and friends from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Due to the unfortunate Covid situation, we ask that you stay in very small, private groups and that you respect the times allowed. Private services will follow for immediate family only.Cindy's final resting place will be at Roselawn Cemetery and Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in her honor to The Family Church, her place of comfort, worship, and peace.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen.