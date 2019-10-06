Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Cynthia P. Gonzalez

Cynthia P. Gonzalez Obituary
McAllen - Cynthia P. Gonzalez, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the age of 60 years.

Born in McAllen on May 29, 1959, to Pauline and Rafael Gonzalez. Cynthia was raised in Pharr and after graduation from Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School in 1977, she attended Pan American University and earned her Bachelor's degree in Physical Education, she went on to receive her master's degree in counseling. Cynthia retired from McAllen CISD after many years of dedicated service.

She loved animals especially her pets, currently Oreo and Chips Ahoy. Cynthia cherished her friends and always brought a smile to everyone with her lively spirit and loving attitude.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Elizandro Flores; her parents, Pauline and Rafael Gonzalez; her three sisters, Imelda (Chris) Fruge, Liza (Johnny) Gonzalez-Martinez, and Dora (Felix) Gonzalez-Salinas; in-laws, Eleazar and Estela Flores; two brothers in law, Edilberto (Melida) and Edgar Flores; a sister in law, Eliana Flores; and numerous nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.

Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 6, 2019
