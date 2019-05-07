Mission - Dagoberto Valdez, 55, went to be with our Lord May 4, 2019. Raised in La Joya but lived in Mission most of his life. Mr. Valdez was preceded in death by his mother Esperanza Valdez. Survived by his father Renato Valdez SR.



Mr. Valdez is survived by his wife Dora L Valdez; his children Paloma DD Valdez and Dagoberto Valdez JR; his two grandchildren Hilary Canales and Zadian N Valdez; his great-granddaughter Nevaeh Rayne Rodriguez, and his five brothers.



He was the happiest with his family always laughing and joking, being the jokester was a usual thing for him more specifically being a "funny man" as we would call him. Dancing was always his favorite, now he'll be up there dancing with his mom.



We will miss you forever dad. We love you forever and always.



Love Dora, DJ, Paloma, Hilary, Zadian and your chiquilla Nevaeh Rayne.



December 12, 1962- May 4, 2019



Legacy Chapels 4610 S Jackson Rd in Edinburg 956-618-5900



Visitation was on May 6 2019. interment of her created remains will take place at a later date. Published in The Monitor on May 7, 2019