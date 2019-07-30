|
Weslaco - Dahlia Garza, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Senior Care in Edinburg, She was born on May 10, 1923, in Weslaco, Texas where she grew up, attended church and school, met her future spouse and spent her entire life. Dahlia married her soulmate, Rene Garza in 1945 and they had raised three children together.
Dahlia was very driven and worked hard to help support her children. She worked as a beautician for many years, but soon found her way into retail sales. Dahlia was a natural-born salesperson and worked for several local clothing stores, including, Terri Farris, JC Penny's, and Anthony's. She finally began her career at Well's of Weslaco, where Dahlia was a top performer for over forty years. She was sought after by her loyal clients and friends whenever a particular dress for a special event was upcoming. In Weslaco, many of Dahlia's peers affectionately called her the "First Lady of Weslaco" as she was known for her congenial nature and Patriotic attitude as a loyal Democrat.
Dahlia is preceded in death by her mother, Aurora Trevino, husband of fifty-nine years, Rene Garza Sr., sister, Elida Avila, and son, Rodolfo "Rudy" Garza.
She is survived by her son, Rene Garza Jr.of Weslaco, daughter, Maxine Guerra (Felo) of Linn, grandchildren, Monica Guerra, Marissa Moreno (Rene), Felo Guerra (Tory), David Guerra (Victoria), Rene "Tiki" Garza III (Laura), Vanessa Garza (Jason Grion), Nina Farris (William), eleven great-grandchildren, Isabella and Tatiana Moreno, Rafael, Camila, and Collette Guerra, David Guerra III, Jesus "Trey" Caballero III, and Matthew, Jacob, and Kaitlyn Garza.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 4-8pm, with a rosary at 7 pm at McCaleb Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, August 1, 10 am, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.
Published in The Monitor on July 30, 2019