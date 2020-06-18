WESLACO - Dalia de la Pena, 88, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1931, to Arturo Garcia and Elisa Campos Garcia in Mercedes, Texas.When Dalia was a young adult, she met her soulmate, Rodolfo "Rudy" de la Pena in Mercedes. They married in 1953 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Weslaco. They were blessed with nine beautiful children. While raising their children, both Dalia and Rudy worked hard to run several successful businesses and rental properties. Dalia was the C.F.O. and together, they made a great team.After both Dalia and Rudy retired, they traveled extensively, which she enjoyed immensely. Dalia loved their trips to Washington D.C. and visiting the White House. She also loved their getaways to the beach and spent a great deal of time on South Padre Island with friends and family.Having nine children provided Dalia with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they were her world. Her love for her family was beyond measure and she touched the hearts of each one in a unique and special way. She will be greatly missed as she was the tried and true matriarch of the de la Pena family.Dalia is preceded in death by her parents, Arturo and Elisa Garcia; her loving husband, Rodolfo C. de la Pena; son, Adolfo de la Pena; sister, Amelia Sierra; brothers, Arturo Garcia and Alfredo Ruiz; brothers in law, Roy de la Pena and Erasmo de la Pena.She is survived by her children, Linda de la Pena -Dominguez, Diana de la Pena, Erasmo de la Pena, Cynthia Cabaza (Raul), Delma de la Pena Reyna(Rudy), Lisa de la Pena, Jaime de la Pena (Brenda), and Amy Houston (Patrick), all from Weslaco; brother, Eriberto Garcia (Esperanza); sister, Elena R. Flores; sister in law, Estella Guerra (Eduardo); grandchildren, Nicolas Dominguez (Mary), Joseph C. Dominguez (Rebecca), Regina Cantu (Juan), Erasmo de la Pena,Jr.(Marla), Megan Espinosa (Diego), Timothy Cabaza, Joshua Cabaza (Marissa), Elisa de la Pena, Marshall de la Pena, Matteo Houston, Alessandra Houston and Gael Houston; great grandchildren, Dalia, Delma, Deborah, Joseph, Elijah, Easton, Everett, and Eva Maria Dominguez; James, Jacob, Maya, and Johnny Cantu; Luna de la Pena; Mila Espinosa; Isaiah and Zoe Cabaza.Visitation will be held at McCaleb Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 1:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. with a rosary to be held at 6:00 p.m. followed by an hour of sharing at 7:00 p.m.A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. by Father Francisco Solis. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco.Serving as pallbearers will be Erasmo de la Pena Jr., Timothy Cabaza, Joshua Cabaza, Marshal de la Pena, Joseph E. Dominguez, and Joseph C. Dominguez.