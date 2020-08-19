1/1
Dalia Enett Solis
Alamo - Dalia Enett Solis, 52, entered eternal rest Sunday, August 16, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.

Born in San Juan, she was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Dalia was employed by PSJA ISD, where she was a devoted educator for 29 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Erasmo and Mercedes Avila; and a daughter, Darlene Solis.

Dalia is survived by her husband, Rosalio Solis; two children, Steven James (Amada) Solis, Jennifer Denise (Angel) Alvarez, all of Alamo; three grandchildren, Angel Bryan Alvarez, Noah James Alvarez, Steven Jayden Solis; and five siblings, Maribel Ryan of Alamo, Celena Hoglund, Erasmo Avila Jr., David Avila, and Crystal Lynn Avila, all of San Juan.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
