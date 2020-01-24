Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalia Rivera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalia Rivera

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dalia Rivera Obituary
Pharr - Dalia E. Rivera, 91, passed away on January 22, 2020, at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance. She loved fast cars, and loved to "go fast". She loved people and would make sure everyone would eat before they left, or they had to take food for later when they were hungry. She was world famous for her tortillas and biscuits, as well as being an expert seamstress.

Dalia was preceded in death by her husband, of 64 years, Ernesto Rivera; parents Roman C. and Filia M. Escobar; siblings Eli (Inez) Escobar, Delia Escobar (Jerry) Aikman, Eleazar (Mercy) Escobar, Noelia Escobar, Roman Escobar Jr., Anita Escobar, and Enoch Escobar; son-in-laws Mike Munoz and Manuel Bravo; honorary family member Karen Edwards.

She is survived by children Robert Dean Rivera, Cynthia Ann Rivera, Ruben Enoch (Thelma) Rivera, Norma Lynn Rivera, Norman Lee (Rosario) Rivera; siblings Alicia Munoz, Stacy Bravo, Noel (Belia) Escobar, Viola Escobar; grandchildren Chelsea Rae Rivera (Cody) Hernandez, Katrina Marie Rivera, Kelsey Lee Rivera, Juan Ernesto Rivera, numerous nieces and nephews; as well as by numerous honorary family members Jerry and Stacey Aikman, Dixie Daves, Shannon Gleave.

Visitation will be held today, Friday, January 24, 2020, from 3-9 with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. A funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9am at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dalia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -