Pharr - Dalia E. Rivera, 91, passed away on January 22, 2020, at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance. She loved fast cars, and loved to "go fast". She loved people and would make sure everyone would eat before they left, or they had to take food for later when they were hungry. She was world famous for her tortillas and biscuits, as well as being an expert seamstress.
Dalia was preceded in death by her husband, of 64 years, Ernesto Rivera; parents Roman C. and Filia M. Escobar; siblings Eli (Inez) Escobar, Delia Escobar (Jerry) Aikman, Eleazar (Mercy) Escobar, Noelia Escobar, Roman Escobar Jr., Anita Escobar, and Enoch Escobar; son-in-laws Mike Munoz and Manuel Bravo; honorary family member Karen Edwards.
She is survived by children Robert Dean Rivera, Cynthia Ann Rivera, Ruben Enoch (Thelma) Rivera, Norma Lynn Rivera, Norman Lee (Rosario) Rivera; siblings Alicia Munoz, Stacy Bravo, Noel (Belia) Escobar, Viola Escobar; grandchildren Chelsea Rae Rivera (Cody) Hernandez, Katrina Marie Rivera, Kelsey Lee Rivera, Juan Ernesto Rivera, numerous nieces and nephews; as well as by numerous honorary family members Jerry and Stacey Aikman, Dixie Daves, Shannon Gleave.
Visitation will be held today, Friday, January 24, 2020, from 3-9 with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. A funeral mass will be held tomorrow, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9am at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen
Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 24, 2020