1/1
Damacio Palacios
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Damacio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Juan - Damacio Palacios, 79, entered eternal rest, Tuesday July 21, 2020, in Edinburg. Mr. Palacios was preceded in death by his father, Santos Palacios.

Mr. Palacios is survived by his wife, Aurora L. Palacios; three children, Damacio (Amelia) Palacios, Alejandro Palacios, and Armando (Veronica) Palacios; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Kevin, Jasmine, Aaron, Victoria, Iliana, and Karen Palacios; his mother, Martina Palacios; six siblings, Tito (Mary) Palacios, Ernesto Palacios, Eddy (Nancy) Palacios, Erma Palacios, and Juan (Mela) Palacios; numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. rosary and a 12 noon Chapel service, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Funeral Home
4610 S. Jackson Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 618-5900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved