San Juan - Damacio Palacios, 79, entered eternal rest, Tuesday July 21, 2020, in Edinburg. Mr. Palacios was preceded in death by his father, Santos Palacios.Mr. Palacios is survived by his wife, Aurora L. Palacios; three children, Damacio (Amelia) Palacios, Alejandro Palacios, and Armando (Veronica) Palacios; seven grandchildren, Jeremy, Kevin, Jasmine, Aaron, Victoria, Iliana, and Karen Palacios; his mother, Martina Palacios; six siblings, Tito (Mary) Palacios, Ernesto Palacios, Eddy (Nancy) Palacios, Erma Palacios, and Juan (Mela) Palacios; numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. rosary and a 12 noon Chapel service, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.