1/1
Danetta Aline Atteberry Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Antonio - Danetta Aline Atteberry Powell passed peacefully into heaven on September 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Powell Jr, her parents, Clark and Aline Atteberry, her brothers, Phillip, Eugene, and James Atteberry, and her granddaughter, Laura Francis Peyton.

Danetta was born on October 29, 1923 in Beeville, Texas, moved to Mercedes, Texas with her family at the age of 9 months, and graduated from Mercedes High School in 1941. She attended Edinburg Junior College, graduating in 1943.

On January 29, 1944 she married her high school sweetheart, William F. (Bill) Powell, in College Station, Texas. After Bill's military service during WWII they settled in Weslaco, Texas where they raised their 4 children. She and Bill were strong Christians and were both involved in their church, 1st Presbyterian, their community, and many activities with their children. Danetta served as a church elder, a church youth leader with Bill at both the local and Presbytery level, and she was active in the women's work of the church. She loved to play bridge, was an active member of Chapter BW of the PEO Sisterhood, and was a wonderful hostess and friend to many in Weslaco. She dearly loved her family and she and Bill hosted many wonderful family reunions over the years. She was an active part of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives and was beloved by all of them. After Bill's death Danetta moved to San Antonio, Texas to be close to family. While living there she was a member of San Pedro Presbyterian Church and also a member of Chapter X of PEO Sisterhood.

Danetta is survived by her 4 children, William Eugene Powell (Dana) of San Antonio, Laura Kathleen Peyton (Fred) of Vicksburg, MS, Susan Cordelia Hirtzel (Bob) of Vancouver, WA, Mary Melissa Casey (Bert) of Ingram, TX., her sister, Nancy Pierce of Weslaco, TX, her sister in law, Francis Karasek of Pearsall, TX, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be held at a later date in Weslaco, Texas.

Memorial contributions made be made to a charity of choice in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCaleb Funeral Home
900 West 4th Street
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-7533
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved