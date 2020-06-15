Havana, Texas - Daniel Conde, Sr., age 93, was born March 27, 1927, in Havana, TX and passed away June 12, 2020 at his residence in Havana, TX surrounded by his family.He was preceded in death by his parents Pablo Conde and Ramona S. Conde, his wife Maria Arejelia Lopez Conde, daughter Sylvia conde Salinas and grandson Erik D. Conde; also sister Enriqueta C. Martinez, Elida C. Hernandez; as well as by his brother-in-laws Rafael Ramirez, Luis Cavazos, and Amadeo Hernandez.He is survived by his sons David, Daniel Jr. (Blanca), Eduardo, Manuel I (Lydia), Rene, Roberto (Roxanna), and daughter Sandra Conde. He is also survived by his brothers Pablo Jr. (Rosalinda), Ernesto (Lupita); sisters Emilia Ramirez, Estela, Amalia Cavazos, Luisa (Onofre) Rodriguez; as well as by 26 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.Visitation was held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 1-9 with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen, 520 Ash, McAllen, Texas. Visitation will resume today, Monday, June 15, 2020, from 9am - 12 noon. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00pm on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in La Joya. Interment will follow at Havana Cemetery.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in McAllen.