Garciasville, TX. - Garciasville, TX - Daniel Garcia passed away on July 24, 2020, atMcAllen Medical Hospital.In 1998, SSgt. Garcia retired after serving 20 years in the United States Marine Corps.Daniel was also a devoted educator for 13 years with the Rio Grande City CISD. Closing his educator career, he was selected as the Secondary District teacher of the year.Daniel was preceded in death by his parents the late Candelario Garcia and Mercedes Silva from Salineno, Texas.Daniel is survived by his loving wife Lilia Ramirez-Garcia, sisters Herlinda Barrera (Fernando) of Los Saenz, Ernestina Cavazos (Al) of Fort Worth, Idolina Garcia of Houston, Mirta Mirelez (Leo) of Houston, Mercedes Ledford, and Heriberto Garcia (Ella) Roma.He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, Garcia and Silva cousins, and his precious dog Bandit.A viewing will be today, Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. We will continue, Friday, from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. Chapel Service at 8:30 am, the funeral procession will leave too Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission, Texas where he will be laid to rest after his military service. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City, TX.