Daniel Garcia
1959 - 2020
Garciasville, TX. - Garciasville, TX - Daniel Garcia passed away on July 24, 2020, at

McAllen Medical Hospital.

In 1998, SSgt. Garcia retired after serving 20 years in the United States Marine Corps.

Daniel was also a devoted educator for 13 years with the Rio Grande City CISD. Closing his educator career, he was selected as the Secondary District teacher of the year.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents the late Candelario Garcia and Mercedes Silva from Salineno, Texas.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife Lilia Ramirez-Garcia, sisters Herlinda Barrera (Fernando) of Los Saenz, Ernestina Cavazos (Al) of Fort Worth, Idolina Garcia of Houston, Mirta Mirelez (Leo) of Houston, Mercedes Ledford, and Heriberto Garcia (Ella) Roma.

He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, Garcia and Silva cousins, and his precious dog Bandit.

A viewing will be today, Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 pm. We will continue, Friday, from 8:00 am - 10:00 am. Chapel Service at 8:30 am, the funeral procession will leave too Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery, Mission, Texas where he will be laid to rest after his military service. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City, TX.





Published in The Monitor on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
JUL
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
JUL
31
Viewing
08:00 - 10:00 AM
JUL
31
Service
08:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Sanchez Funeral Home
301 East 2nd Street
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
(956) 487-2525
1 entry
July 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief primita. We love you dearly. Margarita Perez Jasso
Margarita Perez Jasso
Family
