McAllen, Texas - Daniel Hernandez,72, entered eternal sleep surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the McAllen Medical Center. Daniel was born September 9, 1947 in Tampico, Mexico. His parents were Andres and Maria Guadalupe (Garza) Hernandez. Daniel lived in McAllen for most of his life. He was employed with Hidalgo County Pct. 3 Road Pavement as a supervisor until his retirement in 2014. Daniel was rehired with the Pct. 3 in 2017 until the day he passed away. Daniel truly lived life to its fullest. He enjoyed family gatherings, loved to tell jokes, help everyone, and anyone in need. He was a hard working man that always provided for his family. Daniel Hernandez loved his family, and his wife was his entire world. Daniel will forever be loved and will always live in the hearts of his family and those that came to know him.He was preceded in death by his parents and a few siblings.Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife- Yolanda (Rios) Hernandez; His loving children- Daniel (Stephanie) Hernandez, Yvonne Hernandez, Mary G. (Sandy Garza) Hernandez , Eric (Amanda) Hernandez; His adoring grandchildren-Joey, Gavin, Mahali, Evan, Ethan; Siblings-Diana Garza, Gerardo Leal Sr., and Ricardo Anzaldua.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping with social distancing orders, all necessary restrictions will be observed in order to protect the health and safety of those in attendance. Wear face coverings while inside building. Continue to practice social distancing while inside the funeral home chapel. We continue to ask that those at risk or those not feeling well stay home and reach out to the family through our obituary page.A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, May 29, 2020 at Rivera Funeral Home,1901 Pecan Blvd. in McAllen from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recital of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.