Edinburg/San Carlos - Daniel "Danny" Jesus Villa, 32, entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance with his family by his bedside. He was born on May 30, 1986 in McAllen, Texas to Jose Angel Villa and and Delfina Rivera Villa.



He is survived by his parents; sisters; Vanessa (Nicholas) Cristea and Veronica Villa, niece; Vivian Martina Cristea, numerous aunts and uncles.



Danny lived in Edinburg all of his life and is a 2004 graduate of Economedes High School. After graduation, he received an associate degree in Diesel Mechanic and Computer Technology. He worked for Fred Loya Insurance in the legal department and just recently started working for the BBVA Bank call center as a Customer Service Representative. Danny enjoyed learning new technology, muscle cars, playing video games and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and those whose lives he touched.



His family will receive friends today, Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace at Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home, 322 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg. Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 501 East Kuhn Street in Edinburg with his uncle Fr. Ed Villa officiating. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be: Enrique "KiKi" Ramirez, Jose "Pepito" Emmanuel Ramirez, Ricardo "Richie" Hernandez, Jesus "Jesse" Marquez, Jr., Rolando "Rollie" Perez and Francisco "Bibi" Daniel Perez. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary