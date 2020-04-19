Edinburg - Daniel O'Valle, Sr.,65, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 28, 1955, in Edinburg, TX to the late Maria Rodriguez O'Valle and Juan O'Valle. Daniel is preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma O'Valle; his parents; a brother, Jose Juan O'Valle; and a sister, Gloria O'Valle-Alaniz. He is survived by his children, Daniel O'Valle, John O'Valle, Erika (Antonio Barraza) O'Valle, Kenhya O'Valle and Joshua Garza; his grandchildren, Lisa O'Valle, Katherine O'Valle, Marcos Barraza, and Jessica Barraza; siblings, Vicente O'Valle, Pablo O'Valle, Betty Soto, and Elizabeth O'Valle; and numerous relatives and friends. A caring brother, a loving husband, a wonderful father, a thoughtful uncle, and an amazing grandfather. We will forever carry you in our hearts and remember your moments. Thank you for the wonderful life that you shared with us all. All the life long friends that you earned will continue on with your family. Love you always "Papa D..." Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 19, 2020.