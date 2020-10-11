1/1
Daniel Ray Cook
1949 - 2020
EDINBURG/PHARR - Daniel Ray Cook, 70, passed away suddenly early Wednesday morning, October 7, 2020 at Brook Ridge Independent Retirement Community in Pharr, Texas. He was born on November 23, 1949 in Bryan, Texas. His family relocated to Mission, Texas in 1951 following his father's graduation from Texas A&M. Dan attended school in Edinburg, where he lived most of his life, before moving to BrookRidge in 2006.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Junior Ray and MaryGrace (Ogden) Cook. Dan is survived by one sister, Sharon (Jim) Greenwood of Weslaco; nephew Wade (Kristy) Greenwood of Austin; nieces Kelly Greenwood of Austin and Mandy (Jeff) Hartman of Chesapeake, VA; great-nephews Ethan Holman of Austin, Hudson and Bryce Hartman of Chesapeake, VA; great-nieces Emery and Ava Hartman, also of Chesapeake, VA.

The family wishes to thank the staff at BrookRidge for providing a pleasant, friendly, and activity-filled living environment for many years. A special thanks to Family Home Health and especially to Marcus for the weekly visits which allowed Dan to live independently until his death.

McCaleb Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements with burial next to his parents and grandparents, Mary and Victor Reginald Ogden, at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Weslaco, Texas.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCaleb Funeral Home
900 West 4th Street
Weslaco, TX 78596
(956) 968-7533
