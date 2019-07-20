|
Rio Grande City - Rio Grande City - Danny Garza, 39, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Hospital, Edinburg, Texas. He was born on April 12, 1980 to Jose Raque Garza and Francisca Garza.
He is preceded in death by his father.
He is survived by his mother, and his wife, Joanna Lucio Garza, Children: Brandon E. Garza, Aylin I. Garza, Victoria L. Garza, Aubree D. Garza, Jasari (Santiago) Rosas, and Amber A. Gonzalez.
Sanchez Funeral Home of Rio Grande City will be in charge of his funeral arrangements. Please call 956-487-2525 for more information on services.
Published in The Monitor on July 20, 2019