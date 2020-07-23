1/1
Dario Guzman
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dario's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penitas - Dario Guzman, 60, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. He was born on June 8, 1960 in Hollister, California to Maria Guadalupe Flores and Dario I Guzman.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Dario I and Ma Guadalupe Flores Guzman.

He was a loving father to Victoria Isabel Guzman and brother to Maria I. (Mario) Villarreal, Jorge Guzman, Sonia Guzman, Catarino (Annie) Guzman, Jose G. (Elda) Guzman and Yadira (Medardo/Tommy) Reyna. He had 5 nieces, 6 nephews and 10 grandnieces/grandnephews.

Funeral Service will be officiated at 10:00 am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in La Joya. Interment will follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Mission.

You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.lordandifuneralhomes.com

Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home of Penitas, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
L&I Funeral Home
1005 West Expressway 83
Penitas, TX 78576
(956) 519-2649
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved