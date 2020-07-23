Penitas - Dario Guzman, 60, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 20, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center in McAllen. He was born on June 8, 1960 in Hollister, California to Maria Guadalupe Flores and Dario I Guzman.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Dario I and Ma Guadalupe Flores Guzman.
He was a loving father to Victoria Isabel Guzman and brother to Maria I. (Mario) Villarreal, Jorge Guzman, Sonia Guzman, Catarino (Annie) Guzman, Jose G. (Elda) Guzman and Yadira (Medardo/Tommy) Reyna. He had 5 nieces, 6 nephews and 10 grandnieces/grandnephews.
Funeral Service will be officiated at 10:00 am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in La Joya. Interment will follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Mission.
Funeral services are under the direction of the Lord and I Funeral Home of Penitas, Texas.