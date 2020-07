Or Copy this URL to Share

Penitas - Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dario Guzman at 10: 00 a.m. , at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in La Joya. today, July 24, 2020 Interment will follow at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Mission. L & I Funeral Home of Penitas is in charge of arrangements.



