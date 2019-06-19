PHARR - Judge Dario Martinez, 84, peacefully went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at his residence in Pharr surrounded by his family.



Born in Mission, he lived in Pharr most of his life and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Dario was a proud ARMY Veteran and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and listening to orchestral music with his family. His grandchildren were his "pride and joy." He was a retired community leader, a former Municipal Judge for the City of Pharr and former Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace. Judge Martinez is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Victoria and Joaquin Martinez; a sister, Laurentina (Esteban) Garcia; two brothers, Joaquin Martinez, Jr. and Carlos Martinez.



Judge Martinez is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Eva C. Martinez of Pharr; three daughters, Laurie (Ramon) Marroquin of McAllen, Sandra Liza (Rene Barrera) Martinez of Edinburg, Victoria (Leo) Farias of Richardson, TX; seven grandchildren, Dr. Jaime Jay Sanchez, Arturo Matthew Sanchez, Julian Dario Martinez, Adriel Farias, Joaquin "Jake" Barrera, Brianna Farias, Lucien "Luke" Dario Barrera; and two sisters-in-law, Hilda Martinez of San Antonio and Beatriz Martinez of Mission.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Memorial Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in San Juan. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



Military honors to be conducted by Post 7473 of Elsa.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on June 19, 2019