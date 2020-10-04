1/1
Dario Vicente Gonzalez
Edinburg - Dario Vicente Gonzalez, 58, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Otila Gonzalez; a sister, Linda Otila Gonzalez; and a brother, Daniel Casanova.

Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Frances Gonzalez; four children, Martha (Samuel) Aleman, Debra (Salomon Ramos) Gonzalez, Dario Vicente (Francis) Gonzalez Jr., Genesis Marie Gonzalez; 15 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service today, October 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
