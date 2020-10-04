Edinburg - Dario Vicente Gonzalez, 58, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at McAllen Medical Center.He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Otila Gonzalez; a sister, Linda Otila Gonzalez; and a brother, Daniel Casanova.Mr. Gonzalez is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Frances Gonzalez; four children, Martha (Samuel) Aleman, Debra (Salomon Ramos) Gonzalez, Dario Vicente (Francis) Gonzalez Jr., Genesis Marie Gonzalez; 15 grandchildren.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service today, October 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.