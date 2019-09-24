|
Fredericksburg - Darlene (Hines) Barter passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the age of 86. She was born to Ruby (Lemley) Hines and Joe Hines in Oakville, Texas on May 23, 1933.
In 1967, Darlene broke the gender barrier by becoming the first woman to manage a federal marketing order. She was instrumental in amending the Onion Marketing Order in 1973 which gave the South Texas Onion Committee the vehicle to collect funds for onion research leading to the famous Texas 1015 SuperSweet Onion.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jimmy, Tom and Euel; sisters, Virginia, Margie, Mary Lois and Edna Merle; husband, Bobby Jess Barter; and son, Bobby "Booger Bob" Barter.
She is survived by her grandsons, Bandera Jess Barter and Jesse Samuel Barter and wife Sarah; along with her great-grandchildren, Brantley and Adelyn; and her adopted son, David Barter.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Brush Country Cowboy Church, 1417 South Hwy. 37 Access Road, George West, TX 78022.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to: Rio Grande Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 1029, Progreso, TX 78579 or to: Brush Country Cowboy Church, P.O. Box 1426, George West, TX 78022.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 24, 2019