McAllen - David died peacefully on Sunday. He will be remembered by many, many people for his huge heart. He never met a stranger. He could be counted upon to help anybody at any time. He was a lover of the underdog and a lover of people in general. He could sell sand in the desert and water in the ocean. He was a MASTER storyteller and could entertain people almost endlessly with tales of adventure and glory. He was quick to smile and had a hug ready for you at any time you needed it. He will be missed terribly by all. Thank you David for all of the love you have freely given to all who needed it.



David is survived by his parents, "Tito" Torres (Chu), Judith King (Jerry), and his brothers Jaime, and Dan (Lupita), and their kids Michael, Natalia, Julian, and Alexa, and his Tia Frances Alger.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army.



A memorial celebration will be held at the home of Frances Alger, 2201 South Bentsen Road in McAllen 78503 at 6:00PM this Friday the 15th of March.



A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission, TX at 6:00PM on Sunday the 17th of March. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 14, 2019