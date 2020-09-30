1/1
David Cisneros
McAllen - David Cisneros, 71, entered eternal rest on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg. He was born August 24, 1949 in McAllen, Texas, the son of Rafael and Juanita (Muniz) Cisneros. He loved to play pool, barbecue, socialize with friends and have family gatherings. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Delia Cisneros; five children: David Cisneros, Veronica Cisneros, Melissa Tingley, Melinda Cisneros and Liana Cisneros; sister: Diana Cortez; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday, October 1, 2020 with a Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm at Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen. Cremation will follow. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rivera Funeral Home of McAllen.



Published in The Monitor on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rivera Funeral Home - McAllen
1901 Pecan Blvd.
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-2224
